D’Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves close in on postseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves moved closer to the postseason with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The defending World Series champion Braves need any combination of another win or a loss by Milwaukee to claim a fifth straight postseason berth. Atlanta (93-55) is also vying for its fifth consecutive division title but began the day in second place and one game back of the New York Mets in the NL East. Swanson added his 21st homer in the eighth off Kyle Finnegan. The Braves have won 10 straight games at home, outscoring opponents 47-15 over this stretch.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.