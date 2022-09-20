Browns owner Haslam struck by water bottle during Jets’ loss

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands Sunday as he walked on the sideline after the New York Jets rallied to take the lead in the closing seconds. The Browns released a statement Tuesday after a video surfaced of Haslam being hit. After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left, Haslam is seen walking toward the exit tunnel when he’s struck by the projectile. Haslam stops and points in the direction that the bottle came from. The Browns said they are cooperating with law enforcement officials. Cleveland blew a 13-point lead and lost 31-30 to the Newlew

