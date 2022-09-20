Browns’ Chubb regrets final TD run before Jets’ comeback

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb wishes he can have a do-over. Cleveland’s star running back said he regrets scoring a late touchdown on Sunday against New York that he thought sealed a win for the Browns. However, Chubb’s TD with 1:55 left was followed by a succession of errors by Cleveland that gave the Jets a stunning 31-30 win. If Chubb had gone out of bounds or fallen before the goal line, the Browns could have run out the clock. Instead, the Jets scored two TDs in one minute to overcome a 13-point lead. While Chubb accepted blame, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he’s the one responsible for the team not closing out the win.

