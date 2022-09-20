Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate. The Bills did not provide any other details of the extent of Jackson’s injury except to say he was undergoing further evaluation. Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter in the game against the Titans when he tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. Jackson was laying on Burks’ back when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.