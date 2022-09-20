Amusan, McLaughlin, Duplantis world records deemed official

MONACO (AP) — Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan’s stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100 meter hurdles at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon has been officially ratified. Two other records from the same July championships that World Athletics have ratified belong to Sydney McLaughlin and Armand Duplantis. McLaughlin lowered her own mark in the 400 meter hurdles to 50.68 seconds. Duplantis cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) in the pole vault to break his own mark by one centimeter.

