Titans promote Josh Gordon from practice squad to face Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have promoted receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster for their game against the Buffalo Bills. The move comes some three weeks after the Titans signed Gordon following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills will be without No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, who is sidelined by a calf injury. Buffalo also promoted defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from its practice squad to fill in for injured starter Ed Oliver and backup Tim Settle.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.