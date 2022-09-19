Texas Tech LB Ramirez undergoes 2nd surgery on broken leg
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez has undergone a second surgery on his broken left leg and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school says Ramirez is expected to return to the Lubbock campus from Raleigh, North Carolina, late this week. Texas Tech is paying the family’s expenses related to the injury in accordance with NCAA rules. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half of a 27-14 loss when the fourth-year junior was making a tackle.