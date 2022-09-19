Scherzer out after 6 perfect innings, Brewers break up no-no

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched six perfect innings for the New York Mets in his return from the injured list before Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled in the seventh off reliever Tylor Megill. Trying for his 200th career win as the NL East-leading Mets look to clinch a playoff spot, the 38-year-old Scherzer struck out nine of the 18 batters he faced. He threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as New York let him go in his first start in 16 days. Making his first major league relief appearance, Megill entered to start the seventh with the Mets ahead 5-0 and gave up a leadoff double to Yelich on his second pitch. Megill also was activated from the injured list earlier in the day.

