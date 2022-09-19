Ohio State test gives Mertz chance to show how far he’s come

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has a new offensive coordinator and a mostly new group of receivers this season. It turns out the Badgers also might have a new version of quarterback Graham Mertz. He has increased his efficiency and decreased his mistakes in his third season as a starter after throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes last year. Mertz is ranked fifth among all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks in passer rating after finishing 92nd in that category a year ago. Mertz faces arguably the biggest test of his career Saturday when Wisconsin opens its Big Ten schedule at No. 3 Ohio State.

