Naylor, Rosario hit 3-run homers, Guardians down Twins 11-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario hit three-run homers, Cal Quantrill kept his home unbeaten streak intact and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 to take four of five in the series from an AL Central pursuer. Naylor homered in the first inning and Rosario connected in the sixth as the first-place Guardians opened a four-game lead in the division. Cleveland begins a three-game series in Chicago on Tuesday against the second-place White Sox. Nick Gordon homered for the Twins, who came to town hoping to cut into Cleveland’s lead but are leaving further behind. The Guardians went 13-6 against Minnesota, winning nine of the last 10.

