Leipzig hires former Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has hired Max Eberl as sporting director after reaching an agreement with league rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to end his previous contract. Leipzig says the 48-year-old Eberl will take over as sporting director on Dec. 15 on a “long-term” contract. The club has not announced the length of the deal. Eberl stunned Gladbach when he quit the club abruptly last January after an association of 23 years. Eberl shed tears as he said he was exhausted and that he wanted to take a step back from soccer for his own health.

