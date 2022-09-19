Italy searching for goals in final Nations League matches

MILAN (AP) — Italy is still in shock from failing to qualify for the World Cup again and has problems up front heading into its final two Nations League group matches. Italy was lauded on the way to winning the European Championship last year for its free-flowing attack. But a plague of missed opportunities cost it dearly in its doomed World Cup qualifying campaign. Coach Roberto Mancini has pinpointed the problem. Only one of the top 13 on the Serie A goal-scoring chart this season is Italian. Italy hosts England in Milan on Friday and plays Hungary in Budapest three days later.

