Hugo Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury

PARIS (AP) — France captain Hugo Lloris will miss Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark because of a right thigh injury. He will be replaced by Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont in France’s squad. The World Cup champions have been hit by a series of injuries, with AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez also ruled out Monday because of a torn adductor muscle. He will be replaced by Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne. Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

