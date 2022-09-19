Facts & figures for the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Presidents Cup has been a one-sided affair since it began in 1994 between American golfers and players from international countries outside Europe. The International’s only win was in 1998. There was a tie in South Africa in 2003. There have been a few close calls. Now the U.S. team is stacked again, with every player from inside the top 30 in the world. The International team was hurt more by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. It has eight rookies on the 12-man team. The matches are at Quail Hollow, which usually hosts the Wells Fargo Championship.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.