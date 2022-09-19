De La Cruz hits grand slam, Marlins beat Cubs 10-3

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3. Rookie Charles Leblanc and Jon Berti also went deep while Miguel Rojas had three hits for the Marlins. Berti also singled twice and stole two bases, giving him an NL-leading 36. Miami starter Edward Cabrera threw five innings of three-run ball. The rookie right-hander gave up three hits, walked three, struck out four and hit two batters. De La Cruz hit an opposite-field drive to right-center off Cubs starter Wade Miley, who allowed seven runs, three of them earned, in three-plus innings.

