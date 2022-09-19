Dallas Wings decline team option with coach Vickie Johnson

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings aren’t picking up the team option on coach Vickie Johnson’s contract, cutting ties after two seasons with the first coach to win a playoff game since the franchise moved to Texas. Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb says the decision is “the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.” Johnson was 32-36 in two seasons with a 1-3 playoff record. The postseason victory, in Game 2 of a first-round series against Connecticut, was the first for the franchise since 2009.

