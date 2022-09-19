Bucs’ Evans suspended for dust-up with Saints’ Lattimore

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game. The NFL said Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

