Brewers’ Ashby returning from IL to start Tuesday vs Mets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will return from the injured list to start a bullpen game Tuesday night against the New York Mets. Ashby went on the 15-day IL on Aug. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to two days earlier. Ashby is 2-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs over five innings at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 19. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco, 15-6 with a 3.70 ERA, starts for the Mets.

