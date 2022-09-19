Alexander loses no-hit bid in 7th as Tigers beat O’s 11-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Alexander held Baltimore hitless until the seventh inning, Riley Greene and Ryan Kreidler had three RBIs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Orioles’ playoff push with an 11-0 victory. The loss on Monday night dropped Baltimore five games behind Seattle in the race for the last of three AL wild-card spots. Both teams have 16 games left, and the Mariners own the tiebreaker advantage for winning the season series. Alexander permitted only baserunners over the first six innings, both on walks, before Ryan Mountcastle led off the seventh by lofting a single in front of Greene in center field. Anthony Santander followed with another single, but both runners were stranded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.