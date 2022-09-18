Trubisky, Steelers searching for spark after loss to Pats

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. But Pittsburgh couldn’t do enough to prevent New England from closing out a 17-14 win. Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers, whose offense sputtered for long stretches. The Steelers’ offense has scored one touchdown in each of the last two weeks. Fans were calling for rookie Kenny Pickett to take over for Trubisky on Sunday.

