Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is still hospitalized after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The fourth-year junior fractured his lower left leg on Saturday. His leg bent below the knee when the pile rolled on him after a tackle, and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Texas Tech says its personnel will be with Ramirez until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.