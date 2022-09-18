Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is still hospitalized after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The fourth-year junior fractured his lower left leg on Saturday. His leg bent below the knee when the pile rolled on him after a tackle, and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Texas Tech says its personnel will be with Ramirez until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.