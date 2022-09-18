Spain wins EuroBasket title, topping France 88-76 for gold

BERLIN (AP) — Spain has beaten France 88-76 to win the EuroBasket gold medal. Almost all of the names on the roster for Spain’s national team have changed in recent years. The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points and his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors. Evan Fournier led France with 23 points, with Thomas Heurtel scoring 16 and Guerschon Yabusele adding 13. Earlier Sunday Germany topped Poland in the bronze-medal game.

