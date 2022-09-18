Saints scratch dynamic RB Kamara vs. Bucs with rib injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched top running back Alvin Kamara from the lineup against Tampa Bay because of a rib injury that has bothered him since New Orleans’ Week 1 victory at Atlanta. Kamara is one of the New Orleans’ most productive players as both a runner and receiver. But after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday, he missed practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Kamara is among several established skill players ruled out for the game, including Tampa Bay receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin. Receiver Tre’Quan Smith is out for New Orleans.

