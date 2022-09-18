Sacked Burrow, Bengals 1st AFC champ to start 0-2 since ’99

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow both talked about how much season is left to be played. They also said pretty much every team will have a two-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the defending AFC champion Bengals, they have one to start the season. Burrow was sacked six more times in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A week after Pittsburgh won on a field goal in overtime, the Cowboys won with a 50-yarder on the final play of regulation. The Bengals are the first defending AFC champion to open with consecutive losses since 1999.

