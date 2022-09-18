Rizzo returns to Yankees for first time since Aug 31

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Rizzo returned to the New York Yankees lineup for a series finale against Milwaukee, his first game since Aug. 31. Rizzo had been on the injured list because of headaches that occurred following an epidural injection to his lower back. He played first base Sunday and hit second behind Aaron Judge. Rizzo entered hitting .225 with 30 homers and 70 RBIs in 117 games. Outfielder Estevan Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

