Rivera, Wentz frustrated after awful start dooms Commanders

DETROIT (AP) — Ron Rivera knew how good his Washington Commanders had played in the second half. He also knew they had been abysmal in the first two quarters Sunday. The Commanders trailed the Detroit Lions 22-0 at halftime but pulled within 29-21 in the fourth quarter before losing 36-27. The difference between the halves was most obvious at quarterback. Carson Wentz struggled badly in the first half completing nine of 17 passes for 59 yards while being sacked four times. Wentz was 21-29 for 278 yards and threw three touchdowns in the second half. He was also intercepted on a 2-point conversion attempt that would have brought the Commanders within six points with 10:44 left.

