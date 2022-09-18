Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols. Pujols is sitting on 698 home runs and went 0 for 4. He is fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). The Cardinals have 14 games left. St. Louis had a three-game winning streak snapped. Fairchild hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery. Spencer Steer had a run-scoring hit for the Reds, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games.

