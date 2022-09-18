Pefok, Becker score as Union Berlin retakes Bundesliga lead
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok and Sheraldo Becker scored again to fire Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. Becker set up Pefok to open the scoring in the 55th minute. Then the Suriname forward raced clear to seal the win in the 77th. That gave Union a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after seven rounds. Bochum was hoping to get its first point later Sunday against visiting Cologne.