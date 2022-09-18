Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14. The Patriots remained without an 0-2 start since 2001 by taking advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s biggest gaffe came on a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski. The miscue set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris that gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish. Mitch Trubisky passed for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.