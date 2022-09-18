Orioles turn 15th triple play in team history against Jays
TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, helping right-hander Dean Kremer escape a jam in the third inning. George Springer was hit by a pitch, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Bo Bichette opened the scoring with an RBI single, putting runners at first and second. Matt Chapman followed with a liner at shortstop Jorge Mateo, who flipped to second baseman Terrin Vavra to double off Guerrero. Vavra promptly fired the ball to first baseman Jesús Aguilar to retire Bichette.