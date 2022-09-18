Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead. Joe Burrow got the Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 20-point conversion. After the Cowboys stopped the Bengals with about a minute remaining, Cooper Rush got the Cowboys in range for Maher to help Dallas win the second time in two career starts filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.

