MacIntyre makes a statement about his Ryder Cup intentions

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Bob MacIntyre might have just played his way onto Europe’s Ryder Cup team. The Scottish lefty beat U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s event against the United States. MacIntyre says making the team is his “only goal” for the year ahead. It was only the second victory of the 26-year-old MacIntyre’s career but it came against a quality field that included European tour leader Rory McIlroy. McIlroy finished fourth after hitting his tee shot on the drivable 16th into the water.

