Jags’ home win streak vs Colts reaches 8 with 24-0 shutout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis 24-0 on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series. The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history. The past three have come against Indianapolis, which hasn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. This one was never in doubt.

