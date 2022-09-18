Jackson runs past Vick, effort wasted in brutal Ravens’ loss

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s record-breaking afternoon included a long touchdown run, three scoring passes and another 100-yard rushing performance to pass Michael Vick for most by a quarterback. It was no small measure of redemption against a team that last season left the 2019 MVP beaten and embarrassed. About the only thing that went wrong for the Baltimore Ravens’ versatile quarterback was that all his heroics came in a losing effort. Jackson shredded the Miami Dolphins for 119 yards rushing, and he passed for 318 yards without an interception. But he couldn’t play defense and could only watch in dismay from the sideline while the Dolphins scored four fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-38 comeback victory Sunday.

