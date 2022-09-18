Everton beats West Ham 1-0 for first EPL win of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton finally earned its first win of the Premier League season after Neal Maupay’s goal was enough to beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday. It was Maupay’s first goal for Everton after joining from Brighton in the offseason and came in the 53rd minute with a clinical finish at Goodison Park. The Frenchman collected a pass from Alex Iwobi on the edge of the area, controlled the ball with one touch and then volleyed in a low shot inside the near post. The win lifts Everton to 13th place with seven points, while West Ham is in 18th on four points.

