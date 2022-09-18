Eagles counting on trio of ‘Batman’ receivers vs. Vikings
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADEPLHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The Eagles are counting on a trio of receivers to lead them past the Vikings. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay called all three receivers “Batman.” Slay says there are no sidekicks on the receiving group. A.J. Brown’s 155 yards were the most by an Philly receiver since Alshon Jeffery had eight catches for 160 yards in December 2018 at the Los Angeles Rams. Those were also the most yards receiving by a player in his Eagles debut. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson scored two touchdowns in the opener last week against Green Bay, when he dominated the Packers for 184 receiving yards in the 23-7 victory.