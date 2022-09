BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 13-3. Tommy Pham added three hits and three RBIs, and Kiké Hernández scored four times. Last-place Boston had dropped three of four and seven of 10 overall. Salvador Perez hit a solo homer for Kansas City. Vinnie Pasquantino and Drew Waters each had an RBI double.

