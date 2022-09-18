DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision. The NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep. The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie. Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into centerfield and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s bloop single. Daniel Vogelbach added a one-out, two-RBI single and Eduardo Escobar had a run-scoring groundout. The Mets stranded 12 runners in the first seven innings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.