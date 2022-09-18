Colts no-show in return to Jacksonville, get blanked 24-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waited eight months for a return trip to Jacksonville, a chance to prove last year’s season finale was a fluke and a chance to end a head-scratching and embarrassing skid in the AFC South series. They openly welcomed the opportunity to bury the memories of last year’s debacle against the Jaguars and move on from last week’s disappointment against Houston. How did they handle it? Well, they were essentially no-shows. Jacksonville drubbed Indianapolis 24-0, a loss that could create speculation about coach Frank Reich’s future with the franchise.

