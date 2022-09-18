Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf in 2nd start with rival league

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith has his first LIV Golf trophy. He also has $4 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith wasn’t seriously challenged for much of the third and final round. He started with a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson. Peter Uihlein made a run at time. Smith shot 69 and won by three over Johnson and Uihlein. Johnson made a birdie on the last hole and his team won for the fourth consecutive time. That pushes Johnson’s earnings to over $12 million in the five LIV Golf events he has played since early June.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.