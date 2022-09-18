Browns collapse in final minutes of 31-30 loss to Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ home opener went from festive to frightening like that. Cleveland blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes and lost 31-30 to the New York Jets. The Jets scored two TDs and recovered an onside kick during their stunning rally. The Browns seemed into control when Nick Chubb scored his third rushing TD with 1:55 left. But that’s when things unraveled for the Browns. They missed an extra point, gave up a 66-yard TD pass and then failed to recover an onside kick before giving up a TD pass with 22 seconds left. The Browns have little time to dwell on their collapse. They host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

