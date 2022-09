BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. The deal is still subject to De Zerbi being granted a work permit. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.

