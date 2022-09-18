Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman and Tampa Bay intercepted Jameis Winston three times in the last 12 minutes to beat the Saints 20-10. Bucs receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected after a skirmish early in the fourth quarter during which Evans flattened the Saints’ star cornerback. Brady helped incite the melee by shouting at Lattimore. The game was tied at 3 at the time, but the Buccaneers dominated the rest of the way.

