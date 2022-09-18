Arsenal regains top PL spot with 3-0 win at Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Fabio Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a goal as Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the standings with a 3-0 win over Brentford. The Portuguese midfielder curled in Arsenal’s third goal with a long-range effort via the post in the 49th minute after starting in place of the injured Martin Odegaard. Defender William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus both scored with headers in the first half as the Gunners cruised to a comfortable victory in a stadium where they lost 2-0 last year in the season opener. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta even had the luxury of sending on 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri for the last few minutes, making him the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game.

