Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6 in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia for his first victory since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday. Roberto Bautista Agut earlier beat Hong Seong-chan 6-1, 6-3. Spain will play Croatia in the final eight in November. Italy and Germany have also progressed by winning their respective groups. Italy will play the United States in the quarterfinals.