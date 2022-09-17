Zellous leads Hampton to third win, 17-7 over Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christopher Zellous threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards to lead Hampton to its third straight win to start the season, beating winless Norfolk State 17-7. Roman Copeland caught three passes for 111 yards and pulled down a 75-yard touchdown pass from Zellous early in the third quarter to put Hampton in front for good. Axel Perez kicked a 24-yard field goal with 4:04 left to play to complete the scoring.

