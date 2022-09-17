Young, No. 2 Alabama roll over Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. The Crimson Tide scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. It was a whirlwind start against the 49.5-point underdog Warhawks a week after a much closer-than-expected win over Texas cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking. Young did throw his first two interceptions of the season.

