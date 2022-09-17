Wright’s 3 touchdowns spark Monmouth past Georgetown, 45-6

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Owen Wright scored three touchdowns for the second straight week to spark Monmouth to a 45-6 rout of Georgetown, earning the Hawks their first win in three starts this season. Jaden Shirden ran for 299 yards a week ago in a 52-49 loss to Fordham. He followed that effort with 139 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against the Hoyas, scoring on a 67-yard dash in the third quarter. Monmouth rushed for 202 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

