Vinícius on dancing after goals: ‘I am not going to stop’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has called out the haters of his goal celebrations as racist and insists he will keep on dancing. Spanish sports talk shows have been discussing the appropriateness of his celebrations, and a commentator on television said he should stop “doing the monkey.” The Brazilian says in a video reply that dancing is part of his cultural expression and has cited other soccer players, Black and white, who enjoy doing so after scoring. It also comes after an Atlético Madrid player said “there will be trouble” if Vinícius dances after scoring in Sunday’s Madrid derby. Vinícius says, “I am not going to stop dancing.”

