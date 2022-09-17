Veretout called up by France to replace the injured Kamara

PARIS (AP) — Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout has been called up for France’s Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara, the day after Kamara had replaced Adrien Rabiot. Veretout made the last of his five international appearances last November in a World Cup qualifier. Kamara came off just before halftime in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday night, having failed to shake off an injury he sustained in a challenge moments earlier. France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark. France is in last place in Group 1 and is at risk of relegation to the second tier of the Nations League.

